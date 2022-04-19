Education tech firm Stride, Inc. (LRN +1.6%) is seeing shares graduate higher after an earnings release impressed market participants in post-market hours.

For the headline figures, the company pushed past EPS estimates by $0.16 while surpassing revenue expectations by $10.97 million.

The strong numbers reported are particularly solid in the face of COVID restriction roll-offs that have dulled interest in remote learning.

While enrollment for school-age users was not overly impressive against this headwind, a 38% jump in adult, “Career Learning” enrollment is a major driver of optimism from market onlookers. For older learners, it would appear online learning options are in higher demand.

An earnings webcast is currently underway.