The Beachbody Co says Marc Suidan to become CFO

Apr. 19, 2022 5:19 PM ETThe Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Beachbody Company (NYSE:BODY) on Tuesday said Marc Suidan will assume the role of CFO effective May 10, replacing Sue Collyns.
  • BODY said Collyns will be leaving the fitness company for opportunities in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors.
  • Suidan has joined the company effective immediately as a senior advisor to ensure a smooth transition.
  • BODY said Suidan has served as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers since 2011.
  • The company also said chief strategy officer Kathy Vrabeck has taken over the role of COO, effective April 15.
  • BODY stock earlier closed -2.2% at $1.79.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.