The Beachbody Co says Marc Suidan to become CFO
Apr. 19, 2022 5:19 PM ETThe Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Beachbody Company (NYSE:BODY) on Tuesday said Marc Suidan will assume the role of CFO effective May 10, replacing Sue Collyns.
- BODY said Collyns will be leaving the fitness company for opportunities in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors.
- Suidan has joined the company effective immediately as a senior advisor to ensure a smooth transition.
- BODY said Suidan has served as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers since 2011.
- The company also said chief strategy officer Kathy Vrabeck has taken over the role of COO, effective April 15.
- BODY stock earlier closed -2.2% at $1.79.