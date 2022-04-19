Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO David Solomon and a small circle of deputies will be getting a cut of profits from the firm's private investment funds, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plans.

Until now, the profits from those investments, called carried interest, were split evenly between Goldman (GS) and the executives managing the funds, a fairly common arrangement, the WSJ said.

Now the profits will be split 35% to the executives managing the fund, 10% to be shared amount ~400 Goldman partners, and 5% will go into a pool for Solomon and his closest lieutenants — fewer than a dozen people, the people told WSJ.

The new plan for carving up the private investing profits risks the ire of Goldman (GS) fund managers and shareholders, the WSJ said.

Unlike many big Wall Street firms, Goldman (GS) is a force in private investing; it has $426M of its own money and that of clients invested in corporate buyouts, loans, real estate, and stakes in other investment funds, the article said.

Solomon was awarded $35M in total annual pay for 2021, the company disclosed in January. His compensation provoked criticism from proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis, which recommended that the firm's shareholders withhold support for Goldman's (GS) executive compensation proposal, calling one-off grants to the CEO and chief operating officer as "excessive."