Atlanta Fed's Bostic says central bank should be careful with fast rate hikes

Amid skyrocketing inflation, it's important for the central bank to lift the policy rate to neutral, but not so fast that it hurts economic growth, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told CNBC in an interview Tuesday.

“I think I’m in the same areas as my colleagues philosophically,” he told CNBC. “I think it’s really important that we get to neutral and do that in an expeditious way.”

Bostic thinks the neutral rate, or the targeted equilibrium rate standing between expanding and contracting economic growth, could be as low as 1.75%, putting him near the median of the Fed's projections, CNBC noted.

“I really have us looking at one and three-quarters by the end of the year, but it could be slower depending on how the economy evolves and we do see greater weakening than I’m seeing in my baseline model,” Bostic explained to CNBC. “This is one reason why I’m reluctant to really declare that we want to go a long way beyond our neutral place, because that may be more hikes than are warranted given sort of the economic environment.”

By contrast, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard recently said the Fed funds rate should be lifted to 3.5% at a minimum by the end of this year, adding that an above-neutral target is needed to bring down inflation.

In March, Bostic projected six rate hikes in 2022.