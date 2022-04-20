During the 4/20 marijuana 'holiday,' multi-state operators don't have much to celebrate

While April 20 is an unofficial marijuana "holiday" where individuals salute cannabis, multi-state operators this year don't have much reason to celebrate.

Year-to-date returns for the largest U.S.-based MSO have been anything but high. The best performing of the six largest based on market cap is Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) with a decline of 9.1% from Jan. 1 through April 19.

Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) benefitted in March after Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) said it would acquire the company for ~$2B.

The worst performer year to date, down 32.5%, is Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF).

Viridian Capital Advisors Director of Equity Research Jon DeCourcey wrote earlier in April that smaller MSOs outperformed their larger counterparts in Q1, a trend he expects to continue.

He added that small- and medium-sized MSOs are in a position to be acquired.

Although adult-use marijuana sales are set begin in additional states this year and next, part of the reason for the poor performance of large MSOs is uncertainty over bills that would legalize marijuana on the federal level and give MSOs access to the U.S. banking system.

The Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances while the SAFE Banking Act would allow MSOs to do business with U.S. financial institutions.

The MORE Act passed the House earlier this month while the SAFE Banking Act was added as an amendment to the America COMPETES Act which passed the House in February. However, the Senate has not voted on either measure.

Some industry followers are doubtful either one of them will being signed into law. DeCourcey said he is not optimistic about federal marijuana legalization getting passed this year.

Other MSOs: Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).