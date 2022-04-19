Embraer delivers 14 jets in Q1, order backlog reaches $17.3B

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) +4.5% after saying Tuesday it delivered 14 jets during Q1, consisting of six commercial aircraft and eight executive jets.

The results are well below Q4 2021 levels, when Embraer (ERJ) delivered 55 aircraft, including 16 commercial and 39 executive jets, although aircraft manufacturers typically report fewer deliveries at the start of each year.

The Brazilian airplane maker also said its defense segment signed two contracts with the Brazilian army, and its services and support segment signed a long-term services agreement with Air Peace.

The company said its firm order backlog totaled $17.3B as of March 31.

Last month, Embraer (ERJ) reported a Q4 net profit of 11.1M reais ($2.1M), swinging from a 7.7M reais ($44.7M) net loss in the year-earlier quarter, but guidance for FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin of 8%-9% was seen as a disappointment.

