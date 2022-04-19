Prince purchase of Ferro said expected to close this week
Apr. 19, 2022 5:42 PM ETFerro Corporation (FOE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Prince International's $2.1 billion purchase of Ferro Corp. (NYSE:FOE) is said expected to close this week.
- The transaction is on schedule to close on Thursday, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar.
- The report comes after Dealreporter last month said that transaction was expected to be completed by early April. Prince last month announced the sale of its porcelain enamel and glass coatings U.S. and Europeans businesses to KPS Capital Partners.
- Prince's proposed acquisition of Ferro (FEO) won conditional approval from the European Union in January. Prince pledged to divest its European porcelain enamel and glass coatings businesses to secure the approval. The deal is still awaiting approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission after receiving a second request from the regulatory in late July.
- The FOE/Prince deal received approval from China's antitrust regulator in late January.
- Prince agreed to buy Ferro for $2.1B, or $22/share in May.