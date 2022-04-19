CPI Aerostructures stock jumps aftermarket on strong Q2 earnings
Apr. 19, 2022 5:44 PM ETCPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) stock gained 9.8% postmarket after the aircraft parts maker reported strong Q2 results.
- Q2 EPS was $0.05 vs. -$0.11 in Q2 2020.
- Revenue grew 13% to $22.3M, driven by execution of CVU's funded military backlog.
- Q2 gross margin was 16.1% vs. 9.2% in Q2 2020.
- "Funded backlog as of Jun. 30 of ~$157M was, as expected, 23% lower than funded backlog as of Jun. 30, 2020. Since Jun. 30, 2021, we won several new contracts for military applications in key sectors," said CVU CEO Dorith Hakim.
- She said CVU is on track to report over $500M in total backlog as of 2021-end.
- CVU expects 2021 net income of $7.5M-8M, including $4.8M of other income related to the forgiveness of CVU's Paycheck Protection Program loan, vs. net loss of $3.7M for 2020.
- The company reaffirmed its 2021 revenue guidance.
- CVU continues to expect to report positive cash flow from operations for H2 of 2021 and for the full year.
- As of Jun. 30, CVU had outstanding balance of $6.2M on its term loan.
- CVU was recently given additional time to complete delayed filings to regain compliance with NYSE's listing rules.
- CVU stock declined 10.3% YTD.