CPI Aerostructures stock jumps aftermarket on strong Q2 earnings

Apr. 19, 2022 5:44 PM ETCPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Airplane at aircraft hangar

RgStudio/E+ via Getty Images

  • CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) stock gained 9.8% postmarket after the aircraft parts maker reported strong Q2 results.
  • Q2 EPS was $0.05 vs. -$0.11 in Q2 2020.
  • Revenue grew 13% to $22.3M, driven by execution of CVU's funded military backlog.
  • Q2 gross margin was 16.1% vs. 9.2% in Q2 2020.
  • "Funded backlog as of Jun. 30 of ~$157M was, as expected, 23% lower than funded backlog as of Jun. 30, 2020. Since Jun. 30, 2021, we won several new contracts for military applications in key sectors," said CVU CEO Dorith Hakim.
  • She said CVU is on track to report over $500M in total backlog as of 2021-end.
  • CVU expects 2021 net income of $7.5M-8M, including $4.8M of other income related to the forgiveness of CVU's Paycheck Protection Program loan, vs. net loss of $3.7M for 2020.
  • The company reaffirmed its 2021 revenue guidance.
  • CVU continues to expect to report positive cash flow from operations for H2 of 2021 and for the full year.
  • As of Jun. 30, CVU had outstanding balance of $6.2M on its term loan.
  • CVU was recently given additional time to complete delayed filings to regain compliance with NYSE's listing rules.
  • CVU stock declined 10.3% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.