FDA declines to approve Teva-MedinCell's risperidone injection for treating schizophrenia
Apr. 19, 2022 5:48 PM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), MDCLFBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and MedinCell (OTCPK:MDCLF) on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had declined to accept the companies' new drug application for their risperidone injection TV-46000/mdc-IRM for the treatment of schizophrenia.
- The companies did not reveal any of the FDA's recommendations or points in the regulator's so-called complete response letter.
- "Teva and Medincell remain committed to the development of risperidone and to providing patients with access to the product in the U.S., as quickly as possible. Teva is reviewing its next steps based on the letter and will work closely with FDA to address their recommendations," said the companies.
- U.S.-listed shares of TEVA -3.7% to $9.80 in aftermarket trading.