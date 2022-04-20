Muscular dystrophy drug developer PepGen files for $115M IPO

Biotech group PepGen (PEPG), which is working on a treatment for muscular dystrophy, has filed to hold a $115M initial public offering.

The company, which is developing therapies for neuromuscular and neurological diseases, said in a filing that it plans to raise up to $115M, a number that it likely a placeholder and subject to change. The size and pricing of the deal were not disclosed.

PepGen plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol PEPG. Underwriters include BofA Securities, SVB Leerink, Stifel and Wedbush PacGrow.

A development stage company, PepGen reported a net loss of $27M for 2021 with no revenue. The company’s lead product, PGN-EDO51, began clinical testing in Q2 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

