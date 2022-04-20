Asia-Pacific stock mixed; China keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged

Japan +0.98%. Japan March trade data: Exports +1.7% m/m while Imports -0.5% m/m

China -0.25% People's Bank of China loan prime rates (LPR) setting for April 2022: rates unchanged.

China on Wednesday kept its one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.7%, while also holding steady on the five-year LPR at 4.6%.

Hong Kong +0.71%

Australia +0.23%. Australia data - Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index 0.4% m/m (prior -0.2%).

ANZ Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence weekly survey: 96.8 (prior 94.6).

India +0.90%

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones up 499.5 points or 1.45% at 34911.19, S&P 500 rose 70.52 points or 1.61% at 4462.22, while Nasdaq rose 287.31 points or 2.15% at 13619.67.

Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday from sharp losses in the previous session as concerns about tighter supplies from Russia and Libya dominated, while industry data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week.

Brent crude futures rose 98 cents, or 0.9%, to $108.23 a barrel by 0400 GMT while the front-month WTI crude futures contract, which expires on Wednesday, rose 94 cents, or 0.9%, to $103.50 a barrel.

Gold prices hit a more than one-week low on Wednesday, as a firmer U.S. dollar and Treasury yields continued to weigh on bullion demand.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,944.77 per ounce, as of 0206 GMT, U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,947.70.

Spot silver dipped 0.6% to $25.00 per ounce, and platinum eased 1.3% to $977.93, while palladium gained 0.4% to $2,380.29.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.12%; S&P 500 -0.40%; Nasdaq -0.85%.