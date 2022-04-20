AbbVie discontinues alliance with BioArctic on alpha-synuclein portfolio

Apr. 20, 2022 2:37 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Sweden-based BioArctic AB notifies that the company's partner AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has decided to terminate its collaboration with BioArctic regarding the portfolio of alpha-synuclein antibodies, including ABBV-0805.
  • Their alliance began in 2016, to develop and commercialize BioArctic's portfolio of antibodies directed against alpha-synuclein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other indications.
  • Phase 1 study of the lead asset ABBV-0805 was initiated in 2019 and results were presented at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS) in September 2021, supporting progression to Phase 2.
  • ABBV-0805 (formerly BAN0805) is the most advanced candidate in the portfolio in-licensed by ABBV in December 2018.
  • "We believe that ABBV-0805 has the potential to become a disease-modifying treatment for people with Parkinson's disease and will now investigate options to continue the development of this asset," said Gunilla Osswald, BioArctic's CEO.
