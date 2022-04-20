Centamin reports Q1 results; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Apr. 20, 2022
- Centamin press release (OTCPK:CELTF): Q1 Revenue of $174.6M (-8.1% Y/Y) misses by $20.12M.
- Cash and liquid assets of $217.3M, as at 31 March 2022.
- "Q1 2022 production was planned to be lower than the remaining quarters of the year. Gold production of 93,109 ounces ("oz") for the three months to 31 March 2022 ("Q1") reflected this transition and we remain on track for 2022 guidance."
- Outlook: Gold production of 430,000 to 460,000 oz for the year; Cash costs of US$900-1,000/oz produced; AISC of US$1,275-1,425/oz sold; Capex budget of $225.5M remains unchanged.