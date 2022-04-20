Alaska Air dispatchers ratified new contract

Apr. 20, 2022 3:02 AM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER airplane New York JFK airport

Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Alaska Airlines' (NYSE:ALK) 100 dispatchers, who are represented by the Transport Workers Union, or TWU, have ratified a new five-year contract.
  • The contract was approved by 81% of those employees who voted.
  • The new contract includes increased pay with a mid-term market review to ensure wage rates stay competitive, along with enhanced benefits and streamlined training.
  • The company's dispatchers are responsible for flight planning and tracking to ensure the safety and progress of each flight conducted by the airline from origin to destination.
  • The previous contract became amendable on March 24, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.