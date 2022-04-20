Alaska Air dispatchers ratified new contract
Apr. 20, 2022 3:02 AM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Alaska Airlines' (NYSE:ALK) 100 dispatchers, who are represented by the Transport Workers Union, or TWU, have ratified a new five-year contract.
- The contract was approved by 81% of those employees who voted.
- The new contract includes increased pay with a mid-term market review to ensure wage rates stay competitive, along with enhanced benefits and streamlined training.
- The company's dispatchers are responsible for flight planning and tracking to ensure the safety and progress of each flight conducted by the airline from origin to destination.
- The previous contract became amendable on March 24, 2022.