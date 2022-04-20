Elon Musk is keeping Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and its investors on tenterhooks Wednesday after sending another tweet that could indicate a tender offer for the social media company.

Musk tweeted "_______ is the Night."

The fill-in-the-blank could be a reference to "Tender Is the Night," the 1934 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Musk already created speculation that he may make a tender offer directly to TWTR investors when he tweeted out "Love me Tender."

Twitter (TWTR) has adopted a poison pill to thwart Musk's hostile bid of $43B for the company.

There is also speculation that Musk's tweet could be "Tonight is the Night" since there are seven character spaces in the blank, although he sent the tweet out at 11:32 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

There has already been a great deal of anticipation on what Musk might do today, April 20 or 4/20, given his affinity for the cannabis culture reference for "420" (supposedly the best time of day to get high).

Tesla (TSLA) is reporting earnings today, while his bid for Twitter of $54.20 per share contains those numbers and previously made a controversial tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 per share.

Twitter (TWTR) shares were down 0.7% in after-hours trading before the tweet came out.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seemed to threaten Twitter yesterday with some sort of punishment from the state for rejecting Musk's offer.