Avient agrees to acquire DSM Protective Materials for $1.485B

Apr. 20, 2022 3:42 AM ETAvient Corporation (AVNT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) has entered into an agreement with Royal DSM to purchase the DSM Protective Materials business for purchase price of $1.485B.
  • In conjunction with this proposed acquisition, the company has plans to explore sale options for its Avient Distribution business.
  • The Dyneema business includes six production facilities, four R&D centers and approximately 1,000 employees located around the world.
  • The addition will be immediately accretive to EPS, adding ~$0.35/share on a pro forma basis for 2022.
  • Avient's composites platform with the Dyneema business will represent over 50% of the company's Specialty Engineered Materials segment sales.
  • The deal is expected to close later this year.
  • The company to host a webcast on April 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the key highlights of the expected acquisition of the Dyneema business as well as its Q1 2022 financial results.
