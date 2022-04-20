Avient agrees to acquire DSM Protective Materials for $1.485B
Apr. 20, 2022 3:42 AM ETAvient Corporation (AVNT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) has entered into an agreement with Royal DSM to purchase the DSM Protective Materials business for purchase price of $1.485B.
- In conjunction with this proposed acquisition, the company has plans to explore sale options for its Avient Distribution business.
- The Dyneema business includes six production facilities, four R&D centers and approximately 1,000 employees located around the world.
- The addition will be immediately accretive to EPS, adding ~$0.35/share on a pro forma basis for 2022.
- Avient's composites platform with the Dyneema business will represent over 50% of the company's Specialty Engineered Materials segment sales.
- The deal is expected to close later this year.
- The company to host a webcast on April 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the key highlights of the expected acquisition of the Dyneema business as well as its Q1 2022 financial results.