European stocks mixed as markets monitor Ukraine, growth outlook

Apr. 20, 2022 3:53 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London -0.02%.

Germany +0.41%. Germany March PPI +4.9% vs +2.6% m/m expected.

France +0.56%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally above the flatline to 0.3%, with the majority of sectors in negative territory.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone February trade balance data at 0900 GMT; Eurozone February industrial production at 0900 GMT; US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 15 April at 1100 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 2.91%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than three basis point to 0.89%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up down more than two basis point to 1.95%.

European futures mostly lower. FTSE +0.13%; CAC -0.02%; DAX +0.70% and EURO STOXX +0.67%.

