Alabama reaches $276M settlement with J&J, McKesson, Endo over opioid claims - Waff

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall reached a $276M settlement with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and Endo Pharmaceutical to resolve opioid related claims against the companies in the state, Waff 48 reported.

J&J (JNJ) will pay $70.3M in 2022 as a one-time payment. Under the national settlement the amount would have been received in nine years. Alabama and its subdivisions will split the the amount 50/50, said the report.

Irving, Texas-based drug distributor McKesson (MCK) will pay $141M to the State of Alabama and its subdivisions over nine years. The state would have received $115.8M over 18 years, as part of the national settlement. The amount will be divided 50/50 here too between Alabama and its subdivisions.

Endo Pharmaceutical has agreed to pay $25M as a one time payment in 2022 to Alabama and its subdivisions. Alabama will get $15M, minus attorneys’ fees, while the remaining $10M will go to the subdivisions, added the report.

Earlier in the week, J&J agreed to pay $99M to settle opioid-related claims by the State of West Virginia and its participating subdivisions.

In March, Florida reached a settlement ~$860M with CVS Health (CVS), Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), Endo International (ENDP), and AbbVie's (ABBV) Allergan to resolve opioid-related claims.