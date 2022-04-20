Hikma gets preliminary approval from FTC to acquire Custopharm
Apr. 20, 2022 5:27 AM ETHikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HKMPY)HKMPFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:HKMPF) (OTCPK:HKMPY) said it received preliminary approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for its its acquisition of Custopharm from Water Street Healthcare Partners.
- The company said the parties have now obtained all regulatory approvals required to close the transaction.
- In September 2021, Hikma said it was acquiring U.S.-based generic sterile injectables company Custopharm to bolster the U.K.-based company's U.S. injectables business.
- Hikma said it would pay an initially pay $375M in cash on a debt and cash-free basis, with a further $50M in contingent consideration payable upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones.