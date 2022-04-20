Saratoga Investment raises $87.5M debt capital

Apr. 20, 2022 5:38 AM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) has priced public offering of $87.5M of 6.00% unsecured notes due April 30, 2027.
  • Interest at a rate of 6.00% per year will be payable quarterly on February 28, May 31, August 31 and November 30 of each year, beginning August 31, 2022.
  • The offering is expected to close on April 27, 2022.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional $12.5M of notes.
  • The Notes are expected to be listed on NYSE and to trade within 30 days of the original issue date under the symbol “SAT”.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to make investments in middle-market companies and for general corporate purposes.
  • The company may use the net proceeds to redeem all of the outstanding 7.25% fixed-rate notes due 2025.
