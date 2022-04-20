Novartis provides $25M worth medical aid in Ukraine; pauses start of new trials in Russia
Apr. 20, 2022 5:43 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) said it has delivered more than 1M packs of antibiotics, painkillers, cardiovascular, and cancer therapies worth more than $25M in medical aid to maintain the supply to those who rely on these drugs in Ukraine and in the border regions where people are seeking refuge.
- The Swiss pharma giant said in an April 19 press release that it also made an initial $3M donation to charities supporting refugees and displaced people in Ukraine and bordering countries.
- Novartis (NVS) said it is committed to providing access to medicines to patients in every country where it operates. But at the same time, acknowledges to comply with the international sanctions imposed upon Russia.
- The company said several of measures have been implemented that includes suspending capital investments, media advertising, and other promotional activities in Russia.
- In addition, the company noted that while it remains committed to providing access to its medicine in Russia, it has paused the start of new clinical trials and the enrolment of new study participants in existing trials.
- Novartis (NVS) added that these measures will be kept under review.