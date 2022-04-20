Sonder to add four hotels in London's central locations

Apr. 20, 2022 5:43 AM ETSonder Holdings Inc. (SOND)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) is adding four new hotels in central locations to its portfolio in London; building on recent expansion, with an ongoing focus on prime locations, these four properties will join the six existing hotels in Sonder's London portfolio.
  • With these additions, Sonder's total portfolio will now expand to 28 properties across the U.K. & Ireland with ~900 total units.
  • Sonder operates in 35+ cities across ten countries – seven of which are in EMEA – and has ~18.1K live and contracted units worldwide.
  • In 2H22, Sonder will open an 86-key hotel near to Bedford Square in Bloomsbury.
