Real rates on the 10-year hit positive territory for the first time since 2020

Real rates, which are adjusted for the impact of inflation, hit positive territory for the first time since 2020.

The 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Security (NYSEARCA:TIP) rose above 0% Tuesday evening, getting as high as 0.035% before falling back down.

The 10-year TIPS is now down 3 basis points to -0.06%.

A rise in real rates has been a focus of the Federal Reserve as it looks to combat inflation at four-decade highs. The 10-year real yield has moved up about half a percentage point since the end of March, while nominal yields (TBT) (TLT) (SHY) have also surged.

"We find that U.S. real rates, which had generally been positive in the decades before the global financial crisis, moved down markedly thereafter," Citi said in a note out Tuesday. "Our estimate of the one-year and five-year real rate turned distinctly negative, while the ten-year hovered around zero."

"The observed decline in real rates appears to have been more closely linked to the parallel easing of inflation, as opposed to the restrained pace of economic growth during the post-GFC period," Citi added.

"Finally, we find striking evidence that, over the past thirty years, a 100 basis point decline in ten-year nominal yields has typically been associated with a 75 basis point decline in real rates and a 25 basis point decline in inflation expectations."

"Notably, the surge in Treasury yields so far this year has closely tracked this relationship - ten-year yields have moved up 130 basis points since the start of the year, with real yields up roughly 100 basis points and inflation breakevens up 30 basis points."

In equities, higher real rates tend to benefit autos (CARZ), software (XLK), financials (XLF) and consumers (XLY) (XLP), while energy (XLE) and materials (XLB) face more risk, according to UBS (see chart at bottom).

But Bloomberg notes that after such a strong move of 50 basis points or more in real yields, in an "overwhelming number of cases" the yield was lower three, six ans 12 months out.

The move into positive territory takes shows them progressing from what BofA called "crashes, panics and wars" levels.