Anthem Non-GAAP EPS of $8.25 beats by $0.42, revenue of $37.89B beats by $610M
Apr. 20, 2022 6:03 AM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Anthem press release (NYSE:ANTM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $8.25 beats by $0.42.
- Revenue of $37.89B (+18.0% Y/Y) beats by $610M.
- Medical enrollment increased by 3.3 million members year-over-year and 1.4 million members sequentially to 46.8 million members.
- The benefit expense ratio was 86.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 50 basis points versus the prior year quarter.
- FY22 Guidance: The Company now expects GAAP net income to be greater than $26.43 per share, including approximately $1.97 per share of net unfavorable items. The Company now expects full-year adjusted net income to be greater than $28.40 per share ($28.47 consensus), based on stronger than expected first quarter results.