Bavarian Nordic begins dosing in phase 3 trial of RSV vaccine in older adults
Apr. 20, 2022 6:06 AM ETBavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY), BVNKFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) said the first person was dosed in a phase 3 trial of its potential respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine MVA-BN RSV, in older adults.
- The phase 3 trial, dubbed VANIR, is being conducted at ~115 sites in the U.S. and Germany will enroll ~20K adults aged 60 years and older.
- The study will evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine against lower-respiratory tract disease caused by RSV compared to placebo.
- RSV usually causes cold-like symptoms but in serious cases can lead to severe lung infections, including bronchiolitis and pneumonia.
- Main results from the trial are expected in mid-2023.