KKR-led consortium serves a $14.8B acquiring bid deal for Ramsay Health

Apr. 20, 2022 6:06 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Judge hammer and bundles of dollars. Justice in courtroom. Mallet of judge on law theme and legal system.

Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • After talks underway for acquiring Australia-based Ramsay Health Care, KKR (NYSE:KKR)- led group has now made an unsolicited ~$15B bid for the the health care company.
  • The A$88 cash per share proposal, worth A$20.05B ($14.8B) in total, represents a ~37% premium to Ramsay's Tuesday closing price of A$64.40 and leading to deal enterprise value of A$28B.
  • Ramsay shares on the Australian exchange closed 24% higher in prior trading session, highest intraday jump till date.
  • As per Refinitiv data cited by Reuters, the takeover would rank as the biggest private equity-backed buyout of an Australian company, and would be the biggest deal in Australia this year.
  • "Assessment of any conditional indicative offer is up to the board of Ramsay Health Care. However, should an offer materialize along the lines canvassed in Ramsay Health Care's ASX Announcement, Paul Ramsay Foundation would support such an offer being put to shareholders," Ramsay said in a statement.
  • Also, Australian pension fund HESTA and sovereign fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are participants in the consortium.
