Nokia to supply data center switching portfolio for Microsoft's Azure platform
Apr. 20, 2022
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) will provide its data center switching solutions for Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) data center facilities to support the bandwidth growth to Microsoft Azure as part of a multi-faceted deal.
- With the significant growth of cloud services and cloud computing and the move to 400GE, Nokia has been selected to supply its 7250 IXR chassis-based interconnect routers to support high-density 400GE applications in Microsoft’s tier-2 network architecture.
- The company will also supply fixed-form-factor platforms into other Microsoft network applications.
- "Nokia brings density, performance and flexibility to Microsoft’s data center networks and cloud environments and is partnering with Microsoft to deliver chassis switches running the open source networking operating system SONiC," Microsoft Azure Networking executive David Maltz commented.