KBR secures seven-year contract for GMS by SATORP

Apr. 20, 2022 6:31 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Young engineer having a bad situation during his night shift in oil rafinery.

ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won a 7-year contract with a choice to continue for another 3 years, for the provision of General Maintenance Services (GMS) by Saudi Aramco TOTAL Refining and Petrochemical Company for its project in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
  • Per the terms, KBR will provide preventive, predictive, corrective, and shutdown maintenance services at the refinery, with a focus on continuous improvement and sustainable asset performance.
  • Under the alliance, KBR reaffirms its commitment to Saudization and maintaining a Zero Harm safety culture at the refinery.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.