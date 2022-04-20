KBR secures seven-year contract for GMS by SATORP
Apr. 20, 2022 6:31 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won a 7-year contract with a choice to continue for another 3 years, for the provision of General Maintenance Services (GMS) by Saudi Aramco TOTAL Refining and Petrochemical Company for its project in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- Per the terms, KBR will provide preventive, predictive, corrective, and shutdown maintenance services at the refinery, with a focus on continuous improvement and sustainable asset performance.
- Under the alliance, KBR reaffirms its commitment to Saudization and maintaining a Zero Harm safety culture at the refinery.