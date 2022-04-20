MarketAxess Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.03, revenue of $186.05M misses by $0.29M

Apr. 20, 2022 6:32 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • MarketAxess press release (NASDAQ:MKTX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $186.05M (-4.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.29M.
  • Company reconfirms full-year 2022 effective tax rate guidance range of 24.0% to 26.0%.
  • Record total trading average daily volume (“ADV”) of $37.5 billion, up 22%, driven principally by record U.S. Treasury ADV of $25.1 billion; credit ADV of $12.0 billion, with record emerging markets ADV of $3.1 billion and record municipal bond ADV of $288 million.
  • Record $14 billion in portfolio trading volume.
