MarketAxess Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.03, revenue of $186.05M misses by $0.29M

Apr. 20, 2022 6:32 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MarketAxess press release (NASDAQ:MKTX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $186.05M (-4.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.29M.
- Company reconfirms full-year 2022 effective tax rate guidance range of 24.0% to 26.0%.
- Record total trading average daily volume (“ADV”) of $37.5 billion, up 22%, driven principally by record U.S. Treasury ADV of $25.1 billion; credit ADV of $12.0 billion, with record emerging markets ADV of $3.1 billion and record municipal bond ADV of $288 million.
- Record $14 billion in portfolio trading volume.