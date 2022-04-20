lululemon unveils plan to double revenue to $12.5B by 2026
Apr. 20, 2022 6:44 AM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) plans to double its 2021 revenue of $6.25B to $12.5B by 2026 on the basis of Power of Three formula.
- The company expects growth across key pillars including product innovation, guest experience, and market expansion.
- The company’s Power of Three ×2 growth strategy includes a plan to double men’s and digital revenues, and to quadruple international revenues vs. FY2021.
- Women’s business, store channel and North American operations expected to generate low double digit compound annual growth rates in revenue over the next five years.
- Stores to grow in the mid-teens by 2026.
- The company is on track to successfully achieve FY2023 revenue and earnings growth targets ahead of schedule.
- “The success of our Power of Three formula in delivering on our 2023 growth strategy supports our goal to double the business over the next five years,” said Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer. “We remain early in our growth journey, with our strong product engine, proven ability to create enduring guest relationships, and significant runway in core, existing, and new markets. Following our compelling track record of delivering against our goals, I am excited about taking our growth strategies to the next level to serve more and more guests around the world.”
- On Tuesday, Truist Securities upgraded LULU to a Buy rating from hold.
- Shares up 1.3% premarket.