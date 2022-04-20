Universal Stainless & Alloy Products GAAP EPS of -$0.18, revenue of $47.56M beats by $1.18M

  • Universal Stainless & Alloy Products press release (NASDAQ:USAP): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.18.
  • Revenue of $47.56M (+28.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.18M.

  • “Sales increased sequentially in the balance of our end markets, with the exception of the heavy equipment market, where sales were lower by 11%.  Heavy equipment remains our second largest market after aerospace.  Sales to the heavy equipment market tend to vary from quarter-to-quarter, but the outlook for full year 2022 remains strong on continued industrial equipment demand and model changeovers to electric vehicles by auto makers. said Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Oates 

