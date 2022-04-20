Cigna’s Evernorth unit inks five-year deal with Kaiser Permanente

Apr. 20, 2022 6:50 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • The Evernorth division of managed care player, Cigna (NYSE:CI), has struck a five-year collaboration with Kaiser Permanente to expand the health benefits access to Kaiser Permanente members when they travel outside the areas covered by the rival.
  • Per the terms, Kaiser Permanente members will be supported by Cigna's PPO provider network when they are outside the areas served by the Oakland, California-based integrated health care service provider.
  • In addition, Accredo, Evernorth's specialty pharmacy, will be Kaiser Permanente's preferred external pharmacy for certain drugs, and the unit’s CuraScript SD will be a preferred distributor for certain other specialty products, the companies announced.
  • The partnership can extend to other areas during the term of the collaboration.
