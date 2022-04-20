News Corp to launch online sports betting company in Australia through consortium

Apr. 20, 2022 6:51 AM ETNews Corporation (NWS), NWSABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • News (NASDAQ:NWS) is eyeing to enter the sports-betting market through a consortium for launching an online wagering brand in Australia, sources close to the matter indicated as cited by Wall Street Journal.
  • Working on a local sports wagering strategy since a year, News Corp is negotiating with several potential wagering industry joint venture partners before reportedly settling on a consortium linked to gambling entrepreneur Matthew Tripp and Las Vegas-based online gambling investment fund Tekkorp.
  • While the deal is still under negotiations, News Corp suggested the consortium is set to announce the new company this week and the JV is expected to launch a new brand rather than use the FOX Bet brand.
  • Tekkorp Capital is led by Australia-born betting entrepreneur Matt Davey.
  • News Corp Australia is likely to use its news mastheads – which include the Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun – and its majority stake in pay TV provider Foxtel to promote the new brand, with revenue from the betting venture to offset declines in its traditional print media assets.
