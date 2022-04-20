Linde inks new supply agreement with space launch company in Florida
Apr. 20, 2022 6:52 AM ETLinde plc (LIN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Linde (NYSE:LIN) has signed a long-term agreement with a major space launch company in Florida for the supply of bulk liquid oxygen and nitrogen from its air separation plant at Mims, Florida, which is currently undergoing a further expansion to increase production capacity by up to 50%.
- The additional capacity expected to start up in 2023 will meet the growth needs of the new agreement, plus rising demand from customers across the aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water treatment end markets.
- "Linde's expansion at Mims is underway and we are well positioned to serve the increasing demand from customers," said Todd Lawson, Vice President Eastern U.S., Linde. "The new agreement reinforces Linde's well-earned reputation as a trusted and reliable supplier of industrial gases to aerospace customers, among others."
- Shares up 1% premarket.