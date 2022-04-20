Best Buy launches new pick-up recycling service for consumers

Apr. 20, 2022 6:58 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Best Buy Store

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) announced the launch of a new pick-up recycling service for consumers.
  • The Best Buy Standalone Haul-Away service allows anyone in the U.S. to request pickup at their homes and recycling for old electronics and appliances. The service will remove and recycle up to two large products (including TVs, major appliances, all-in-one computers and monitors), along with select smaller products, like laptops, cameras, cords, gaming consoles and more.
  • Best Buy (BBY) priced the new Standalone Haul-Away service at $199.99.
  • The new service is in addition to the Haul-Away service Best Buy currently offers to customers when they purchase a new TV, major appliance or select fitness equipment, and want to recycle the product they are replacing.
  • Best Buy (BBY) is expected to post its Q1 earnings report in the middle part of May.
