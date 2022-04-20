Nasdaq raises dividend by ~11% to $0.60/share
Apr. 20, 2022 7:07 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) declares $0.60/share quarterly dividend, 11.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.54.
- Forward yield 1.33%
- Payable June 24; for shareholders of record June 10; ex-div June 9.
- Further, the company has begun seeking necessary shareholder and SEC approvals that would allow the company to execute a 3-for-1 stock split.
- Per the terms, the Company’s shareholders will receive a dividend of two shares for every share held on the record date, which record date will be fixed following all necessary approvals.
