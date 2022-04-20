Nasdaq Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97 beats by $0.02, revenue of $892M in-line
Apr. 20, 2022 7:02 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq press release (NASDAQ:NDAQ): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $892M (+4.8% Y/Y) in-line.
- ARR of $1,914M.
- Annualized Recurring Revenue increased 9% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Annualized SaaS revenues increased 12% and represented 34% of ARR.
- The company is narrowing its 2022 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $1,700 to $1,760 million. Nasdaq expects its 2022 non-GAAP tax rate to be in the range of 24.0% to 26.0%.
- The company is announcing an 11% increase in the dividend, to $0.60 per share.
- The company also began the process of obtaining certain shareholder and SEC approvals to facilitate a 3-for-1 stock split in the form of a stock dividend.