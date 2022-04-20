Procter & Gamble Non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.04, revenue of $19.4B beats by $710M
Apr. 20, 2022 7:02 AM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Procter & Gamble press release (NYSE:PG): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $19.4B (+7.1% Y/Y) beats by $710M.
- Shares +1.62% PM.
- The company raised its outlook for FY2022 all-in sales growth from a range of 3% to 4% to a range of 4% to 5% Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 4.2%; Organic sales growth from a range of 4% to 5% to a range of 6% to 7%.
- The company continues to expect core earnings per share growth for FY2022 in the range of 3% to 6% Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 3.5%.