Chinese biotech I-Mab spikes on report of buyout interest (updated)

Apr. 20, 2022 7:03 AM ETI-Mab (IMAB)WXXWY, WXIBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • The ADRs of Shanghai-based I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) jumped ~18% in the pre-market Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that the clinical-stage biotech company was considering options, including a potential sale amid takeover interest from other global drugmakers.
  • The buyout interest from U.S. and European pharma giants targeting to expand their cancer therapies in the world’s second-biggest economy has prompted I-Mab (IMAB) management to start a strategic review with the support of advisors, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar.
  • The Nasdaq-traded company could also decide to evaluate options such as a merger or a stake sale linked to a partnership on certain drugs, the people said, adding that the considerations were preliminary, and the company could decide against a potential deal. A representative for I-Mab (IMAB) was not available for comments.
  • I-Mab (IMAB) has lost more than 75% over the past 12 months underperforming the broader market, as shown in this graph.
  • The company shares fell in February alongside other companies with roots in China after the commerce department added Chinese-headquartered life-sciences company, WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) (OTCPK:WXIBF), to the “unverified” list for exporters.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.