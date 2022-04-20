Chinese biotech I-Mab spikes on report of buyout interest (updated)
Apr. 20, 2022 7:03 AM ETI-Mab (IMAB)WXXWY, WXIBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The ADRs of Shanghai-based I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) jumped ~18% in the pre-market Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that the clinical-stage biotech company was considering options, including a potential sale amid takeover interest from other global drugmakers.
- The buyout interest from U.S. and European pharma giants targeting to expand their cancer therapies in the world’s second-biggest economy has prompted I-Mab (IMAB) management to start a strategic review with the support of advisors, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar.
- The Nasdaq-traded company could also decide to evaluate options such as a merger or a stake sale linked to a partnership on certain drugs, the people said, adding that the considerations were preliminary, and the company could decide against a potential deal. A representative for I-Mab (IMAB) was not available for comments.
- I-Mab (IMAB) has lost more than 75% over the past 12 months underperforming the broader market, as shown in this graph.
- The company shares fell in February alongside other companies with roots in China after the commerce department added Chinese-headquartered life-sciences company, WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) (OTCPK:WXIBF), to the “unverified” list for exporters.