Healthcare Services GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.09, revenue of $426.81M beats by $2.03M

Apr. 20, 2022 7:09 AM ETHealthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Healthcare Services press release (NASDAQ:HCSG): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $426.81M (+4.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.03M.
  • CEO comment: "We remain actively engaged with our customers to modify our service agreements to adjust for the extraordinary inflation experienced over the past year, as well as account for future inflation on a real-time basis. We expect these service agreement modifications to be completed by the end of Q2, with a goal of exiting the year with cost of services in line with our historical target of 86%.”
