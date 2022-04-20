Just Eat Takeaway seeks to offload Grubhub from its portfolio amid continuing losses

Apr. 20, 2022 7:16 AM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JTKWY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Grubhub sign posted in the ground in Humble, Texas.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Just Eat Takeaway (OTC:JTKWY) is watching out to sell U.S. arm Grubhub for which it has hired banks to seek possible sale alongside potential partnership options, as cited by Financial Times.
  • While Grubhub was purchased less than a year ago for $7.3B, the meal delivery company is under pressure from investors to revive its shares amid stiff competition and a fading pandemic boost.
  • Takeaway said orders had fallen by 1% in Q1 and it expected mid-single digit growth in GTV this year in comparison to the mid-teens predicted in January; it also said that 2021 has been the peak year of losses, with 2022 adj. EBITDA margin improving to the range of minus 0.6% to minus 0.8% of GTV.
  • Major shareholders including Cat Rock (6.88% stake) had criticized the purchase of Grubhub and is pressurizing the company to sell off assets to prevent a potential hostile takeover and reverse its tumbling stock price.
  • Since Mar.14, the stock price has lost 12.5% and is current clsoe to its 52-week low levels.
  • Just Eat Takeaway shares on the London exchange are currently trading 8% higher.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.