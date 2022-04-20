Just Eat Takeaway seeks to offload Grubhub from its portfolio amid continuing losses
Apr. 20, 2022 7:16 AM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JTKWY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Just Eat Takeaway (OTC:JTKWY) is watching out to sell U.S. arm Grubhub for which it has hired banks to seek possible sale alongside potential partnership options, as cited by Financial Times.
- While Grubhub was purchased less than a year ago for $7.3B, the meal delivery company is under pressure from investors to revive its shares amid stiff competition and a fading pandemic boost.
- Takeaway said orders had fallen by 1% in Q1 and it expected mid-single digit growth in GTV this year in comparison to the mid-teens predicted in January; it also said that 2021 has been the peak year of losses, with 2022 adj. EBITDA margin improving to the range of minus 0.6% to minus 0.8% of GTV.
- Major shareholders including Cat Rock (6.88% stake) had criticized the purchase of Grubhub and is pressurizing the company to sell off assets to prevent a potential hostile takeover and reverse its tumbling stock price.
- Since Mar.14, the stock price has lost 12.5% and is current clsoe to its 52-week low levels.
- Just Eat Takeaway shares on the London exchange are currently trading 8% higher.