Wabtec agrees to acquire Trimble's Beena Vision business

Apr. 20, 2022 7:21 AM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB), WABBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

King Chess Pieces With Mergers And Acquisitions Text

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) to acquire Trimble’s Beena Vision business, a manufacturer of machine vision-based wayside inspection systems for the railroad industry.
  • Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The addition to extend Wabtec’s unparalleled digital and electronics portfolio, enhancing its ability to progress wayside train condition monitoring, as well as supply chain and logistics technology for railroad customers around the world.
  • Beena Vision’s business has been reported as part of the Trimble Transportation Segment and will not have a material impact on the segment or overall financial results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.