Wabtec agrees to acquire Trimble's Beena Vision business
Apr. 20, 2022 7:21 AM ET Trimble Inc. (TRMB), WAB By: Meghavi Singh
- Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) to acquire Trimble’s Beena Vision business, a manufacturer of machine vision-based wayside inspection systems for the railroad industry.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The addition to extend Wabtec’s unparalleled digital and electronics portfolio, enhancing its ability to progress wayside train condition monitoring, as well as supply chain and logistics technology for railroad customers around the world.
- Beena Vision’s business has been reported as part of the Trimble Transportation Segment and will not have a material impact on the segment or overall financial results.