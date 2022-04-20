ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) +9.5% pre-market after saying on Wednesday that it was awarded a five-year contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum, a joint venture between Shell and the Brunei government, for a digital solution to manage marine logistics; financial terms are not disclosed.

ION (IO) said the solution will be delivered utilizing its Marlin software suite and include vessel monitoring, berth management and visual reporting tools for material supply workflows.

"By working closely with BSP over the next five years, we intend to leverage Marlin's robust, cloud-based infrastructure, to digitize as many workflows as possible to ensure BSP reaps maximum value from their investment," the company said.

ION Geophysical (IO) last week filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.