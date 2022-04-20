AlloVir stock soars 27% on FDA regenerative medicine tag for posoleucel to prevent 6 viruses in cell transplant patients
Apr. 20, 2022 7:28 AM ETAlloVir, Inc. (ALVR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation to AlloVir's (NASDAQ:ALVR) T cell therapy posoleucel to prevent infections and disease from six viruses that commonly impact high-risk adult and pediatric patients following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (allo-HCT).
- The six include, adenovirus (AdV), BK virus (BKV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), human herpes virus-6 (HHV-6) and JC virus (JCV).
- The company said it is the third RMAT designation granted by FDA to posoleucel. Previous posoleucel had RMAT for treating hemorrhagic cystitis (HC) caused by BKV in adults and children following allo-HCT; and to treat adenovirus infection following allo-HCT.
- AlloVir (ALVR) noted that posoleucel is being evaluated in three phase 3 trials for three different indications - to treat virus-associated HC, to treat AdV infection, and for preventing infections and disease caused by posoleucel’s six target viruses.
- The European Medicines Agency had also granted posoleucel PRIority Medicines (PRIME) designation for treating serious infections with AdV, BKV, CMV, EBV and HHV-6.
- ALVR +27.36% to $6.89 pre-market April 20