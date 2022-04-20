AlloVir stock soars 27% on FDA regenerative medicine tag for posoleucel to prevent 6 viruses in cell transplant patients

Apr. 20, 2022 7:28 AM ETAlloVir, Inc. (ALVR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation to AlloVir's (NASDAQ:ALVR) T cell therapy posoleucel to prevent infections and disease from six viruses that commonly impact high-risk adult and pediatric patients following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (allo-HCT).
  • The six include, adenovirus (AdV), BK virus (BKV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), human herpes virus-6 (HHV-6) and JC virus (JCV).
  • The company said it is the third RMAT designation granted by FDA to posoleucel. Previous posoleucel had RMAT for treating hemorrhagic cystitis (HC) caused by BKV in adults and children following allo-HCT; and to treat adenovirus infection following allo-HCT.
  • AlloVir (ALVR) noted that posoleucel is being evaluated in three phase 3 trials for three different indications - to treat virus-associated HC, to treat AdV infection, and for preventing infections and disease caused by posoleucel’s six target viruses.
  • The European Medicines Agency had also granted posoleucel PRIority Medicines (PRIME) designation for treating serious infections with AdV, BKV, CMV, EBV and HHV-6.
  • ALVR +27.36% to $6.89 pre-market April 20
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.