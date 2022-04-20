Bausch + Lomb to raise $3B to facilitate separation from Bausch Health
Apr. 20, 2022 7:26 AM ET Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) BLCO
- In connection with previously announced intention to separate eye health business, Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) is seeking to enter into a new credit agreement of $2.5B term B loan facility and $500M revolving facility.
- The Term Loan Facility and Revolving Credit Facility are expected to mature in 2027.
- Upon completion of the Bausch + Lomb IPO, the proceeds from the Term Loan Facility are expected to be used to fund the repayment of an intercompany note issued to Bausch Health (BHC) in connection with the separation.
- The foregoing transactions are anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2022.