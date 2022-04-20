Kroger to hire 200 associates for grocery delivery in South Florida

Apr. 20, 2022 7:30 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

The Kroger Co. Corporate Headquarters

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • The Kroger (NYSE:KR) is now hiring more than 200 associates to serve the South Florida market this summer, providing fresh food and the convenient, exceptional service to area residents.
  • The company is recruiting drivers, as well as associates in vital areas such as logistics and human resources.
  • Andrea Colby, eCommerce corporate affairs and communications manager said, "The service combines the efficiency of technology with the experience of our associates to deliver fresh, affordable groceries directly to customers' homes."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.