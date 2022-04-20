Kroger to hire 200 associates for grocery delivery in South Florida
Apr. 20, 2022 7:30 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Kroger (NYSE:KR) is now hiring more than 200 associates to serve the South Florida market this summer, providing fresh food and the convenient, exceptional service to area residents.
- The company is recruiting drivers, as well as associates in vital areas such as logistics and human resources.
- Andrea Colby, eCommerce corporate affairs and communications manager said, "The service combines the efficiency of technology with the experience of our associates to deliver fresh, affordable groceries directly to customers' homes."