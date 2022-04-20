Abbott Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.27, revenue of $11.9B beats by $900M
Apr. 20, 2022 7:31 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Abbott Laboratories press release (NYSE:ABT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.27.
- Revenue of $11.9B (+13.3% Y/Y) beats by $900M.
- Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $3.3 billion in the first quarter.
- Abbott projects full-year 2022 diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of at least $3.35 and projected adjusted diluted EPS of at least $4.70 remains unchanged.
- 2022 guidance includes projected COVID-19 testing-related sales of approximately $4.5 billion, which Abbott expects to largely occur in the first half of the year and will update on a quarterly basis.