Abbott Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.27, revenue of $11.9B beats by $900M

Apr. 20, 2022 7:31 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Abbott Laboratories press release (NYSE:ABT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $11.9B (+13.3% Y/Y) beats by $900M.
  • Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $3.3 billion in the first quarter.
  • Abbott projects full-year 2022 diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of at least $3.35 and projected adjusted diluted EPS of at least $4.70 remains unchanged.
  • 2022 guidance includes projected COVID-19 testing-related sales of approximately $4.5 billion, which Abbott expects to largely occur in the first half of the year and will update on a quarterly basis.
