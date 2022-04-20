Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares plunged on Wednesday, after the streaming giant reported weaker-than-expected results and issued guidance that was well below forecasts, prompting several Wall Street analysts to downgrade the stock and some even wondered whether the streaming party is over.

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion downgraded Netflix to neutral from overweight and slashed the price target to $293 down from $562, noting that the company's subscriber miss badly missed estimates and the tone on the conference call was "subdued," as a number of comments point to several issues going forward, including customers sharing passwords.

"Subscribers have slowed and we struggle to see a return to a pre-COVID net add cadence," Champion wrote, adding that generating revenue from password sharing and new advertising supported tiers "look promising, but implementation is likely 2+ years away."

Netflix (NFLX) shares plunged in premarket trading, losing more than 27% to $254 on Wednesday.

Other streaming-related stocks also fell, including Walt Disney (DIS), which shed 5% of its value, and Roku (ROKU), which declined more than 6.5%.

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet, who kept the firm's buy rating and $450 price, pointed out that it was "hard to find any silver linings" in the report.

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak downgraded the stock to sell from buy and reduced the price target by nearly 60% to $235, down from $500 on what he described as a "shocking" subscriber miss and weak guidance.

For the first quarter, Netflix (NFLX) said it lost 200,000 subscribers, its first such loss in a decade, compared to estimates for addition of 2.5 million subscribers. The company said the suspension of its service in Russia and losing all of its Russian paid memberships resulted in a loss of 700,000 subscribers during the quarter.

Fiscally, the company earned $3.53 per share on $7.87 billion in revenue. A consensus of Wall Street analysts expected Netflix to earn $2.92 per share on $7.95 billion in revenue.

Looking ahead, Netflix (NFLX) said it expects to lose 2 million subscribers in the second quarter, with earnings per share coming in below estimates, at $3 per share and $8.05 billion in sales, respectively.

J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth, who hosted the conference call with Netflix's (NFLX) management team, including co-founder Reed Hastings, downgraded the stock to neutral and lowered the price target to $300 from $605.

Anmuth called the results a "sea change quarter" and said Netflix (NFLX) "essentially conceded to every key point of the bear thesis."

"But the bigger factor is management’s acknowledgment of relatively high household penetration when including account sharing, increased competition, & COVID pull-forward giving way to fundamental weakness," Anmuth wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst added that all of these factors, as well as additional foreign exchange headwinds, are likely to pressure 2022 revenue growth to be roughly 10%.

"We're moving to the sidelines as we look for greater confidence in restoring subscriber growth & reaccelerating revenue, while also increasing development velocity in account sharing & advertising," Anmuth added.

Last week, Morgan Stanley trimmed its estimates and price target on Netflix (NFLX) due to a series of factors such as some near-term risk to subscriber expectations.