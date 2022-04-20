Windtree gains after early mid-stage results for istaroxime in cardiogenic shock
Apr. 20, 2022 7:38 AM ETWindtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) has added ~33% in the pre-market Wednesday after the clinical-stage biotech reported topline data from its SEISMiC Phase 2 study for istaroxime in early cardiogenic shock.
- According to the company, the 60-patient global trial met the primary endpoint in the systolic blood pressure (SBP) profile over six hours. The patients treated with istaroxime performed "significantly better” than those in the placebo group, the company added.
- Windtree (WINT) plans to share more data at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure meeting scheduled for May.
- “It is worth noting the area of cardiogenic shock is complementary to our AHF program,” Chief Executive, Craig Fraser, remarked.
Last year, Windtree (WINT) expanded its partnership with the University of Milan-Bicocca for R&D of new SERCA2a compounds as treatments for chronic and acute human heart failure.