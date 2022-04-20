Luminex Resources to raise C$9M in private placement offering
Apr. 20, 2022 7:39 AM ETLuminex Resources Corp. (LUMIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Luminex Resources (OTCQX:LUMIF) upsizes its non-brokered private placement to 23.69M units at C$0.38/unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$9.0M.
- Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of C$0.55/share for a period of 2 years following the closing date.
- Ross Beaty intends to subscribe for ~C$1.8 million of the Offering.
- The company says it expects to use the net proceeds for drilling work at its Condor project and for general corporate purposes.
- The securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the closing date.
- Closing is expected on Apr.28, 2022.