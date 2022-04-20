Luminex Resources to raise C$9M in private placement offering

Apr. 20, 2022 7:39 AM ETLuminex Resources Corp. (LUMIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Luminex Resources (OTCQX:LUMIF) upsizes its non-brokered private placement to 23.69M units at C$0.38/unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$9.0M.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of C$0.55/share for a period of 2 years following the closing date.
  • Ross Beaty intends to subscribe for ~C$1.8 million of the Offering.
  • The company says it expects to use the net proceeds for drilling work at its Condor project and for general corporate purposes.
  • The securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the closing date.
  • Closing is expected on Apr.28, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.